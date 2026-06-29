Shedeur Sanders breakout would throw a major wrench the 2027 NFL Draft

The 2027 NFL Draft is expected to be one of the best classes of incoming players in recent memory. Although there have been some fantastic draft classes over the past two decades, teams approached the 2026 NFL Draft with one eye on next year's crop of prospects.

And there might be one NFL player who could throw a major wrench in the top of next year's class: Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

A breakout year from Sanders with the Cleveland Browns is not only possible, but it would have a significant ripple effect impacting so many other quarterback-needy teams.

How could a breakout for Sanders even really be possible, and which teams would rejoice to have the Browns out of the quarterback discussion at the top of next year's draft?

Shedeur Sanders breakout year for the Browns is possible, and would have huge 2027 NFL Draft ramifications

Even as a 5th-round pick in last year's draft, Shedeur Sanders is facing a ton of pressure during the 2026 offseason with the Cleveland Browns.

Sanders was considered almost a unanimous 1st-round prospect going into the 2025 NFL Draft, but wound up falling out of not only the 1st round entirely, but the first two days of the draft. The Browns even took Dillon Gabriel ahead of Sanders, which in hindsight appears to have been a laughable move.

But Dillon Gabriel isn't supposed to be catching any strays here. The Browns are apparently holding a legitimate competition this offseason between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, but one working theory is that they simply don't want to hand the job to Sanders. Nor should they.

They need the competition this offseason to get the most out of Sanders, and they have every reason to get a long look at him this season considering what's at stake for 2027. This is the year for Sanders to sink or swim with the Browns, and they've set him up pretty well for a major breakthrough year.

Head coach Todd Monken is known for prioritizing the running game, which he will once again be doing in Cleveland. The offensive line got a massive upgrade across the board this offseason with the arrival of players like top pick Spencer Fano, trade acquisition Tytus Howard, and free agent pickups Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson.

The Browns also got some major upgrades in the playmaker department with KC Concepcion in the 1st round and Denzel Boston surprisingly in the 2nd. With Harold Fannin playing as well as he did in his rookie year, as well as Quinshon Judkins, the Browns might have a little something cooking this season with their young players.

The decision to trade Myles Garrett was our clearest signal-fire yet that this Browns team is planning on a down year, but that also only reinforces the idea that Sanders will end up starting most of their games, because they are in evaluation season.

At Colorado, Sanders was sacked far too many times. The Browns will need to make sure they have him getting rid of the ball quickly, getting him under center, utilizing play-action, and using a lot of concepts setting up run-after-the-catch for the receivers.

It's not impossible, given the upgrades on the offensive line especially, to think that Sanders could be poised for a big breakthrough this season. It might be unlikely, but Sanders stock is something to hold onto for the time being.

If he does break through this coming season, it could take the Browns out of the quarterback market in 2027. Even if they still end up with a bad record, seeing progression from Sanders could complicate things. If Sanders plays well and the Browns end up with the 3rd pick, do they take the top QB left after the first two selections, or do they go after someone like Jeremiah Smith?

Regardless, Sanders starting for the Browns this season would be must-see TV, and it could create a ripple effect well into the offseason.