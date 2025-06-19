There could be a ton of double-digit win teams in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's predict them all right here.

The AFC is quite loaded, and even the NFC has gotten a lot better, so there could be a ton of competition in the 2025 NFL Season for playoff seeding when we get into November and December. There could also be some surprise teams that are able to scrape together at least 10 wins in 2025.

We tried our best to predict every single double-digit win team for 2025. Let's dive into it here.

Predicting the NFL's double-digit win teams in the 2025 season

AFC

Baltimore Ravens: 13-4

With one of the best rosters in the NFL, it's hard to envision the Baltimore Ravens don't win a ton of games. The team just signed CB Jaire Alexander.

Cincinnati Bengals: 10-7

As long as the defense isn't among the five-worst in the NFL, the Bengals should be fine, but I guess that is a tall task. Can Cincinnati rebound in 2025 after two-straight non-playoff seasons?

Houston Texans: 11-6

An overhauled offensive line could help the Houston Texans offense stabilize a bit and perhaps eek out another win in the 2025 NFL Season. They'll win 11 games and win the AFC South.

Buffalo Bills: 13-4

With a cake-walk schedule and a top-tier roster, something catastrophic would have to happen for the Bills to not win a ton of games. Can they go 13-4 and perhaps earn the top seed in the AFC?

Two more wins could be on the docket for the Denver Broncos in 2025. Their defense got even better and this team did have nine wins by more than one score in the 2024 NFL Season.

Kansas City Chiefs: 12-5

There is just no way the Kansas City Chiefs win all of their one-score games again in 2025, right?

Did the Los Angeles Chargers do what needed done to take their roster to the next level? Is there still a bit of untapped potential from Justin Herbert?

NFC

Detroit Lions: 12-5

Losing both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn hurts, and while the Detroit Lions will still be great, them winning 15 games again in 2025 just isn't likely.

Green Bay Packers: 11-6

Did the Packers do enough to leap to that next level? I really don't think so. They'll probably hover around 10 or 11 wins in 2025.

Atlanta Falcons: 10-7

One of my surprise teams in the 2025 NFL Season is the Atlanta Falcons. Roster-wise, they have the best in the NFC South, and Michael Penix Jr could absolutely take a leap in year two.

Washington Commanders: 12-5

It might honestly be hard for the Washington Commanders to win more than they did in 2025, but even with this 12-5 record, I believe they will win the NFC East.

Philadelphia Eagles: 11-6

A Super Bowl hangover is on the horizon for the Philadelphia Eagles, but this team is simply too talented to not win a ton of games, so let's not pretend that they won't be great in 2025.

Los Angeles Rams: 12-5

The 1-4 start for the LA Rams in the 2024 NFL Season isn't going to happen in 2025. Los Angeles is going to have one of the more consistent seasons in the NFL and win 12 games and capture the division title yet again.

Arizona Cardinals: 10-7

I absolutely love the Arizona Cardinals to breakout a bit in the 2025 NFL Season. The overhauled defensive line is going to propel this team to another couple of wins from the 2024 season, when they went 8-9 after an encouraging 6-4 start.