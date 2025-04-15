The AFC North has a new quarterback, as Joe Flacco signed with the Cleveland Browns. Let's power rank the starting QBs after the signing. The AFC North was once thought as one of the best, perhaps the best division in football, but when you look at the QB situations for two teams, it's clear that this division is going to be a two-horse race for the 2025 NFL Season.

In today's NFL, no team is going to make any sort of substantial progress without a franchise QB. Only two teams in the division right now can say they have one. Unless something major changes between now and the start of the 2025 NFL Season, the division is going to be rather predictable.

Let's power rank the starting QBs in the division after the Cleveland Browns brought Joe Flacco back.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking AFC North QBs after Joe Flacco signing

4. Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers

Right now, Mason Rudolph would be in line to start for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025. A perfectly fine backup QB, Rudolph has thrown 28 touchdowns against 20 interceptions for a 84.7 passer rating across his career. He'd be a perfect bridge quarterback for a year if Pittsburgh was in a prime position to draft a top QB prospect.

Well, they aren't, as the team seems to be holding out some hope that Aaron Rodgers ends up signing with them. For now, though, Mason Rudolph is the 'worst' QB in the AFC North. However, it's not like he's a bad QB for what he's typically asked to do.

3. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

Well, Joe Flacco did help lead the Browns to the playoffs back in the 2023 NFL Season, so I guess that is something. Flacco signing back with the Browns is interesting, as it might just take them out of the Kirk Cousins possibility, but does leave the door open for them to draft a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Flacco could be a spot-starter here and there, or he could settle in as the QB2 for the entire season. That might be the most appealing gig for Flacco, as he'd get paid and would not have to put a ton of strain on his body. He's third in our AFC North QB power rankings.