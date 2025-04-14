The New Orleans Saints may not have Derek Carr for some of the 2025 NFL Season. Is it now Shedeur Sanders or bust for them? News broke recently that the Saints might not have Derek Carr due to a shoulder concern.

This could be a major development as we approach the 2025 NFL Draft, which is now less than two weeks away. Here is some information about Carr, the Saints, and the injury:

"Carr last dealt with a shoulder injury in 2023, when he sprained his AC joint at the beginning of the season, but he did not miss any games.



He has two years remaining on the contract he signed in 2023, but a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that he was open to testing the market earlier in the offseason. The Saints ended up restructuring his contract instead, effectively tying him to the team through the 2025 season." Katherine Terrell

New Orleans has totally botched the QB position over the last few years, and it seems like GM Mickey Loomis has no clue what he's doing. At this point, is it Shedeur Sanders or bust for the Saints in the 2025 NFL Draft?

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shedeur Sanders or bust for the New Orleans Saints?

9. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

At pick nine, the New Orleans Saints make a bold move and grab Shedeur Sanders, and depending on how severe Carr's injury is, Sanders could already be in line to start for them in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season.

40. Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Getting Kenneth Grant at pick 40 is some insane value, and it's hard for GM Mickey Loomis to pass this up in the second round.

71. Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia

At the top of the third round, the Saints grab an underrated prospect in Tate Ratledge, a guard from Georgia. This should shore up their offensive line at this point.

93. DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

Now building for the future in the backfield, New Orleans takes DJ Giddens from Kansas State. Alvin Kamara did recently get an extension, but many people thought it was a bad move, and Kamara simply won't be playing forever.

112. Savion Williams, WR, TCU

Someone who is simply an insane athlete with incredible measurables, Savion Williams from TCU is a great prospect to take a chance on here at pick 112 in this NFL Mock Draft.

131. Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

Now building along the middle of the defense, Loomis grabs Danny Stutsman from Oklahoma. New Orleans simply needs to grab some young, cheap talent on both sides of the ball.

184. Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

Devin Neal and DJ Giddens at running back for the Saints in this NFL Mock Draft is actually great work from Mickey Loomis and Kellen Moore. One of the best things a team can do for their rookie QB is field a sound offensive line and a strong running game. The Saints may have done both in this mock draft.

248. Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

The tight end class in the 2025 NFL Draft is simply so stacked that it would be malpractice for the Saints to not come away with one, even with them re-signing Juwan Johnson. Luke Lachey played his college football at Iowa, which is a TE factory.

254. Jimmy Horn Jr, WR, Colorado

With their final pick in this mock draft, the New Orleans Saints grab Jimmy Horn Jr from Colorado. The Saints simply need to turn their focus to the future in the 2025 NFL Draft - Derek Carr is aging and was never going to be a long-term option for them.

If they are able to grab Shedeur Sanders at pick nine, it would at least give them something substantive to build toward.