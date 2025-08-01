NFL Power Rankings: Ranking AFC North QBs as preseason approaches

Slowly but surely, preseason is approaching. Let's power rank the quarterbacks in the AFC North as the offseason winds down. The AFC North could be the deepest division in football in the 2025 NFL Season, and this is especially true if Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers surprise.

We do know that the Baltimore Ravens are going to win a ton of games, and the Cincinnati Bengals could also be a threat if they get their defense hammered out. The Cleveland Browns aren't going to amount to much, but I guess they could steal a game or two.

Let's power rank the starting QBs in the AFC North for 2025.

NFL Power Rankings: AFC North quarterback rankings

4. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

Joe Flacco in 2025 is definitely something. While the rookie quarterbacks in Dylan Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders could each get some starts, Flacco is likely getting the Week 1 nod and it may continue to be his job to lose. However, Flacco is nothing more than a backup QB at this point.

3. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers did throw 28 touchdown passes in 2024 with the New York Jets, so he's serviceable at least. With all the change he and the Pittsburgh Steelers have undergone this offseason, you have to wonder if the team struggles with their chemistry but ends up putting it together later in the season. No one would dispute Rodgers being ranked as the third-best QB in the AFC North.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow threw 43 touchdown passes in the 2024 NFL Season and also helped lead the Bengals on a five-game win streak. Just with those two tidbits alone, you'd think Cincy made a deep playoff run, right? Well, they missed the playoffs altogether thanks to an atrocious defense. As long as the defense is average, the Bengals are going to be a threat, and an improved defense would make life easier for the offense.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson honestly should have won the MVP award in 2024. He's the best quarterback in the NFL and is a future Hall of Famer. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens should again be a top team in the regular season, but things really change when the playoffs roll around.

The best running QB in NFL history, Lamar Jackson is the best in the AFC North heading into 2025.