Top 3 Super Bowl pretenders entering the 2025 NFL season

Everybody is understandably as optimistic as you can possibly be at this point in time, because everybody in the NFL is still undefeated and mostly healthy. It's the exact time of year to be optimistic, and nobody needs anyone raining on their parade in late July or early August.

But unfortunately, projecting is part of the game, and we've got to take some shots at this point in the offseason and see how things turn out over the course of the regular season and postseason. There are a number of teams whose fan bases seem to think they can do no wrong, or they're being fooled by the way things went last year and projecting too much for this coming season.

Some teams won this offseason "on paper" but it's not going to translate to anything but that.

Which teams are being considered Super Bowl contenders by some in the media (or their fans), but are actually Super Bowl pretenders this coming season?

3 Super Bowl pretenders ahead of the 2025 NFL season

1. Minnesota Vikings

I am truly sorry to all the Minnesota Vikings fans out there who are readers of the site. I've been extremely harsh on the Vikings over the last year or so, and I will admit that they completely blew away my expectations last season. I was wrong about how the team would look with Sam Darnold under center, there's no question about it.

And I could once again be wrong about how the team will look with JJ McCarthy out there as the starter. Kevin O'Connell should have earned the benefit of the doubt at this point in time, but I'm still not giving it to him when it comes to being a true Super Bowl contender in the 2025 season. The Vikings could still be a problem for everyone they face, but I don't see them being a true threat to win it all in year one of the McCarthy era, especially with the young quarterback coming off of an injury.

The Vikings also have issues in the secondary right now, particularly at the cornerback position, and that could burn them as the season goes along.

2. Washington Commanders

Let me just preface this by saying I absolutely loved watching the Commanders last year, and Jayden Daniels gives this team a chance to be a threat in the NFC. The Commanders made some massive upgrades offensively, bringing in left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel via trade.

The Commanders could, in some ways, be one of the more improved teams even after making it to the NFL's final four last season. But the improvements they've made on paper this offseason don't exactly mean that they're going to get further than they did last season.

The primary issue I have with the Commanders right now is their pass rush, both on the interior defensive line as well as off the edge. Dan Quinn is going to be heavily reliant on his scheme to create pressure, and I just don't have any faith right now that the players the Commanders have in place are going to consistently be able to provide the type of juice off the edge that you have to have if you want to contend for a Super Bowl in today's NFL.

My guess is, they'll be a team in the market for pass rush help at the trade deadline.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

The decision to sign Aaron Rodgers this offseason is all the proof you need that the Pittsburgh Steelers are all in this season, and justifiably so. They've got a core of players defensively that can dominate for stretches, and if they get hot at the right time, they absolutely could be a problem in the playoffs.

But the Steelers are too old in too many spots to be a true Super Bowl contender. This team needs a lot of young players to step up on the offensive line this year, as well as Aaron Rodgers to stay healthy, to even make noise in their own division.

If the players they acquired this offseason were all three or four years younger, we might be having a different conversation. But it really feels like the Steelers are just going to be similar to what we've seen. They'll win nine or 10 games, make the playoffs, and break down against a younger, better roster.