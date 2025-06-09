NFL Power Rankings: Ranking AFC quarterbacks after Aaron Rodgers signing

8. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

To be fair to Aaron Rodgers, he did throw for 28 touchdowns in 2024, and that was on a pathetically bad Jets team. If nothing else, the Steelers can at least stay relevant and aren't always a giant mess. Rodgers isn't going to light it up or anything, but another moderately-efficient year for the veteran QB is on the table.

7. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans regressed a bit in 2024 after a promising 2023. Only time will tell if the offensive line overhaul was enough, but this team absolutely has the talent on either side of the ball, and Stroud himself can be quite lethal.

6. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

When you look at the splits from Bo Nix during his rookie season, you'll see that he was simply playing out of his mind over the final eight games of the season. His season-long statistics really don't scream at you, but when you peel the onion back a bit, Nix was on fire. He could ascend in our QB rankings as the 2025 season progresses.

5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is a perfect "B+" quarterback, but that's all he's been thus far. He's unquestionably a good player and consistent, but he's missing that 'it' factor and just does not have much when the playoffs roll around. He's fifth in our AFC quarterback rankings.

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Over the past two seasons, Patrick Mahomes has not been all that efficient, but the Chiefs have still won a Super Bowl and appeared in another. While Mahomes is the best player on the planet when the playoffs roll around and can be on any given Sunday, it's hard to rank him higher than this.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen truly should not have won the MVP award in 2024, but we can't change the past. The Buffalo Bills again fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, but Buffalo had the better team, roster, and QB all season. Can this franchise get over the hump?

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow had the best season of his career in 2024, but it was all for nothing, as the Cincinnati Bengals won just nine games and missed the playoffs for the second year in a row. And now, they've released long-time linebacker Germaine Pratt, so who knows what this team's plan is on defense for 2025.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson should have won the MVP award in the 2024 NFL Season, but here we are. I personally think Jackson lost because of 'voter fatigue,' but perhaps I'm wrong. Unquestionably the best QB in the NFL right now, Jackson and the Ravens are experts during the regular season but seem to crumble when the playoffs begin. This franchise has not won multiple games in the postseason since 2012.