NFL Power Rankings: Ranking AFC rosters as the 2026 offseason rolls on

There are some awesome rosters in the AFC, but not every front office can truly say their team is in a good spot talent-wise. It is incredibly difficult to build a winning NFL roster, as it sometimes takes years. For example, the two best rosters in the conference, as you will see in our power rankings, took years to assemble.

Both of those teams' general managers had to make a series of awesome moves to get their group in a good spot, and even after that, there is no guarantee of success in any season. Now that the offseason is slowly beginning to get a bit active with offseason activities and the NFL Schedule Release, now is a good time to rank each conferences' rosters.

Let's power-rank the AFC rosters for the 2026 NFL Season, using overall roster talent at this very moment as the primary factor.

Power-ranking the best rosters in the AFC as the 2026 NFL Offseason rolls on

16. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins not only have a shaky quarterback situation, but the roster isn't any good, either. Former key players in Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, James Daniels, Bradley Chubb, and others, are now gone, and it's clear that Miami is in the very beginning stages of a rebuild.

This is the type of rebuild that could take some time, but could end up being among one of the more impressive ones if done successfully.

15. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans do have a solid groundwork in place to be a frisky team in the 2026 NFL Season, but with this coaching staff now being in year one, things have kind of reset in that regard. You'd really love to see more talent at the playmaking positions on offense, and perhaps another starter or two along the offensive line.

The quarterback, while young, is still an unknown, but the defense does have some good pieces, and you can see the vision there. Overall, it's not a great group, but there is a path to get to that great tier.