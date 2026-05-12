NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's best secondaries as offseason rolls on

We are seeing NFL offenses reverting back to the run game more, as secondaries across the league are getting a lot better at taking away the deep pass. Right now, it's clear that defenses have an advantage over offenses.

Not only is that the case, but it's also easier to field a competent defense than it is an offense. Teams can simply go out in the free agency market and 'buy' defenses, but that isn't always the best idea for offenses. Given how this trend has continued to years now, there really isn't an indication that it's going to stop anytime soon.

And it's not a surprise to see that the best secondaries in the NFL are all a part of elite defenses. Let's power-rank the best seconadaries for the 2026 season here, using raw talent and 2025 performance.

NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the best secondaries in the league

5. Philadelphia Eagles - Riq Woolen, Marcus Epps, Andrew Mukuba, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean

The safety room is a bit shaky after Reed Blankenship departed for the Houston Texans, but this is still a formidable unit. Philadelphia added Riq Woolen in free agency this offseason on a one-year deal to finally sort out the cornerback room, which could be the best in the league alongside Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

Philly adding a safety at some point later this offseason would put the icing on this cake.

4. Los Angeles Rams - Jaylen Watson, Kamren Kinchens, Kam Curl, Trent McDuffie, Quentin Lake

The Los Angeles Rams truly went from having a shaky secondary to having one of the best in the NFL, as they signed Jaylen Watson in free agency and traded for Trent McDuffie. Both players began their careers with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Suddenly, while already sporting a top-tier safety duo, the Rams addressed their biggest needs and are primed to field one of the more complete rosters in the NFL for the 2026 season.