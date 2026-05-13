NFL Power Rankings: Ranking AFC rosters as the 2026 offseason rolls on

10. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs didn't have a notable roster in 2025, and the unit still has some major concerns heading into 2026. It seems like people are just assuming that the Chiefs are going to somehow get right back to their winning ways, and that 2025 was an outlier.

On paper, though, that is not the case. Whether it's wide receiver inconsistencies, a formerly-star tight end who isn't nearly as effective, or a defensive line missing a ton of juice, the Chiefs just don't really jump out at you on the page.

And it's not like the Chiefs were particularly close to a winning record in 2025, either. Sure, this team did address some needs in the offseason, but this is the same front office that got the team into this mess to begin with.

9. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have drafted well and are notable at wide receiver, running back, and the offensive line. The defense does have some nice pieces as well, and if quarterback Daniel Jones can return to his 2025 first-half form the Colts will sneak their way into the playoffs.

However, this team isn't particularly great and doesn't seem to pose a major threat in the conference this offseason.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

Losing Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd in free agency is going to hurt, but the Jacksonville Jaguars did get some stellar performance from the defense last year, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence heated up big-time near the end of the 2025 season.

Overall, this group has notable talent in a few spots, like on the defensive line, at quarterback, and maybe even at wide receiver, but this group as a whole is good, not great.

7. New England Patriots

New England's roster comes in at No. 7 in our power rankings. The offensive line did get some love this offseason, but the tight end and wide receiver rooms could use a boost. Defensively, New England excels along the defense line and also has solid linebacker play.

It's a good team that did jump onto the scene a year early in 2025.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles did barely improve the offensive line last year, and the defense still has many of the remaining faces, but outside of Justin Herbert, who is an elite quarterback in the eyes of some, where do the Chargers pose an elite, legitimate threat?

We're still in this 'good' tier of AFC rosters. Los Angeles needs a slight boost across multiple units and has settled into a solid 11-6 record in each of the past two seasons. That appears to be the team's ceiling at the moment.