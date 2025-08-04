NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 head coaches approaching preseason

8. John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

If nothing else, John Harbaugh has been a top-tier head coach for quite some time but has also not won multiple games in the postseason since 2012, so it seems like things have topped-off with the Baltimore Ravens. If the team endures another early playoff exit, you'd have to think that they'd consider making a change, right?

7. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

Nick Sirianni was able to win the Super Bowl this past season and is a bit of a controversial figure. Some don't really think he's much of a head coach since he doesn't do the play-calling and has a loaded roster. However, Sirianni wins, and most head coaches never come close to the Super Bowl. He's seventh in our power rankings.

6. Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings

A QB guru, Kevin O'Connell is one of the best head coaches in the NFL and now gets to work with JJ McCarthy, the young QB they took in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. O'Connell was able to help Sam Darnold play the best football of his career in 2024 and earn a payday from the Seattle Seahawks.

5. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

Sean Payton just knows how to coach a football team, as he won eight games in his first year as the Broncos' head coach and then won 10 games in the 2024 NFL Season, rebuilding the team in a short period of time and hitting on a QB in the NFL Draft in Bo Nix. Payton and the Broncos are likely contenders in 2025 and beyond.

4. Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

While some have said the Detroit Lions' Super Bowl window is closed, Dan Campbell has been the perfect coach for the franchise and is likely again fielding a top team in the 2025 NFL Season. Campbell is fourth in our power rankings.

3. Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders

In his first year at his second head coaching stop in the NFL, Dan Quinn got the Washington Commanders within one game of the Super Bowl with a rookie QB and a roster short on talent in some spots. Quinn and the Commanders could capture the NFC East title in the 2025 NFL Season.

2. Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay won the Super Bowl back in 2021 and is still among the youngest head coaches in the NFL even though he's been the Los Angeles Rams' head coach since the 2017 NFL Season, which is insane. McVay is likely ending his NFL career with a bust in Canton.

1. Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid is now a three-time Super Bowl champion and has a Hall of Fame coaching career with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Reid and the Chiefs have won three Super Bowls since the 2019 NFL Season, and it does not appear that they're slowing down anytime soon.