NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 offensive supporting casts for 2026

6. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears saw some insane growth from the offensive line this past season, and key 2025 rookies in Colston Loveland, Luther Burden, and Kyle Monangai suddenly have given the Bears a trio of young players who could become building blocks foe the future.

But we haven’t yet even mentioned stable veterans like Cole Kmet, D’Andre Swift, and Rome Odunze. The Bears really have it all heading into 2026. There isn’t yet a high-end, truly elite playmaker, but one of the second-year players could easily become that this coming season.

Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson are also quite impressive, but this group on offense is sensational and trending in the right direction heading into a crucial 2026 season. Chicago is just outside our top-5 here.

5. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos suddenly find themselves in quite the situation. Adding Jaylen Waddle was a huge move for the team this offseason, and it was a necessary one. Waddle is a No. 1 wide receiver, but he’s obviously not in that top tier.

Having Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin in the room, along with Pat Bryant and Marvin Mims Jr., gives this team a very deep stable of pass-catchers. Evan Engram could see more advantageous matchups going forward with Waddle now in the picture as well.

Denver’s offensive line has been among the best in the league for years now, which isn’t a surprise, as the Broncos are paying big-time money to all five starters.

The running back room got a boost this offseason too with Jonah Coleman in the NFL Draft. J.K. Dobbins is a top-7 running back when healthy, and RJ Harvey displayed an elite receiving ability as a rookie in 2025.

All in all, the Broncos appear to have a plethora of options and quite the offensive line to shore it up.