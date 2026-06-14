NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 offensive supporting casts for 2026

26. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders definitely went through quite the regression in 2025. After a breakout campaign in 2025, reality hit the Commanders, and due to a rather average roster and mounting injuries, things went off the rails.

However, the front office did invest big-time in the free agency market, but on paper, the offensive side of the ball still feels average, at best. We did see a ton of running back additons that could help that unit become deep, efficient, and have the ability to wear down opponents.

The tight end room saw the infusion of Chig Okonkwo in free agency. He's a solid receiving option and if nothing else, is a floor-raiser. At wide receiver, it's honestly Terry McLaurin and not much else. Luke McCaffrey and Antonio Williams are players, but the room as a whole is unproven.

And the offensive line really doesn't jump off the page, either. All in all, this group can end up being fine in 2026 if the team stays healthy, but it's not scaring anyone.

25. New York Giants

The New York Giants come in at No. 25 in our power rankings. The Giants do have a stud WR1 in Malik Nabers, but his status for Week 1 still feels a bit uncertain. The offensive line appears to be strong on paper, as the addition of Francis Mauigoa in the NFL Draft could end up being the one player they were missing, but there isn't a lot to love here.

The running back and tight end rooms are fine and can be functional, but outside of Nabers, there isn't another high-end player on this side of the ball. With a veteran coaching staff now in the picture, there is reason to believe that the roster itself is going to be elevated.

The Giants are clearly still a year away but could see some improvements in 2026.