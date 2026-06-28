NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 quarterback rooms for the 2026 season

It feels like we are seeing backup quarterbacks seeing more action as the NFL progresses year over year. Even last year was a perfect example, as San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones started eight games and helped the team shore up a solid season.

The Denver Broncos had to turn to backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham when Bo Nix broke his ankle, and the Kansas City Chiefs had to tap into their backup quarterback reserves when Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Having a solid backup is massive with the way things have done in the NFL, so our latest NFL power rankings will take a look at all 32 teams, and we'll rank them by their quarterback rooms for 2026 - not just looking at the starter, but also looking at the current backup and third-stringer.

Power-ranking all 32 quarterback rooms for the 2026 NFL Season

32. Cleveland Browns (Watson, Sanders, Gabriel)

There had to be in a team in last place, and it'll be the Cleveland Browns. Both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel honestly looked horrific last year, and Deshaun Watson hasn't been good for about five years now. Could this be one of the worst quarterback rooms in the history of the NFL? It's possible.

31. Arizona Cardinals (Brissett, Minshew, Beck)

If nothing else, the Arizona Cardinals have two high-quality backups in Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew, and a rookie in Carson Beck. Beck seeing some starts this year would be an ideal scenario, as the Cardinals will never know if he's going to emerge as a franchise quarterback unless he gets on the field.

30. Miami Dolphins (Willis, Ewers, Miller)

Malik Willis filled in nicely for the Green Bay Packers as Jordan Love's backup, but he's really nothing special and doesn't have much on-field experience. Quinn Ewers and Cam Miller are 'just a guy(s)' type of players, so there isn't really much going on with this group right now.

29. New York Jets (Smith, Klubnik, Cook)

Geno Smith is the starting quarterback, which isn't something you want to hear in the 2026 year. Cade Klubnik was a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, so he should be able to get some starts this year if the Jets were smart. It's clear, though, that the Jets are angling toward the 2027 NFL Draft, as they have three first-round picks and could land a potential franchise quarterback during that time.