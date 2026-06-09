NFL Predictions: The Arizona Cardinals' quarterback battle is a mess

Every year in the NFL, there tend to be quarterback battles that are decided during camp season. There is a quarterback duel in the desert. Currently, one of the participants is not even in action for the Arizona Cardinals in the team’s spring session.

The combatants are rookie Carson Beck, free agent signing Gardner Minshew and incumbent Jacoby Brissett. While there is a three-horse race for the starting job, the conventional belief is that the battle will come down to the rookie and the Cardinals Veteran.

Which man will come out of training camp and head into the season with the job? Is there a shot that the newcomer actually comes away with the starting position? While it is too early to tell for sure, there is no time like the present to make an educated prediction.

Predicting the Arizona Cardinals' QB Battle

This entire competition is a mess. Despite being named the Cardinals' starting quarterback heading into the 2026 season, Brissett was nowhere to be found, but he will at least show up for minicamp. Still, though, the sentiment is the same.

Considering he was named the quarterback already, there should not be any more to add. However, there exists a world in which the veteran quarterback loses the job.

What happens if the 3rd-round rookie impresses in camp and performs better than the veteran Minshew? All of a sudden, Beck may have played himself into a quarterback battle. If the rookie signal caller has a better training camp than Brissett, the possibility of Beck being named as the starter rises even more.

Although it is not likely, the world exists in which Brissett loses the starting spot over this dispute, making the Arizona front office valid in not giving him a raise.

Again, that world is unlikely. The odds are that Brissett retains the starting role to begin the season.

It is also likely that Beck sees some action this season. The Cardinals are not expected to be a good team this season, after all. At some point, it is likely that they will want to see what they have with the rookie quarterback before possibly selecting another one early in the 2027 NFL draft.