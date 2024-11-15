NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 11
30. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts had sent QB Anthony Richardson to the bench a few weeks ago, and it seemed to be because he literally subbed himself out of their game against the Houston Texans a few weeks ago due to being tired...
Yes, you read that right. Well, with two-straight losses against the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills, the Colts have now decided to bench Joe Flacco and insert Richardson back into the lineup. Richardson has made just 10 career NFL starts, but if he starts every game the rest of the season, he'll have 17 career starts, which is obviously one full season in the NFL.
Every knew that this player was a huge project coming into the NFL from college, and he wasn't even a good college QB, so while I do not believe Richardson is going to develop into much of anything, he does need more time to see what kind of ceiling he has. Even if the Colts mishandled this situation, Richardson is still among the worst starters in the NFL and comes in on these power rankings at 30th, which seems about right.
29. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers have won two games in a row and have not eclipsed their 2023 win total. They won two games last year and are now 3-7 on the season. It feels to be a feel-good story for the Panthers and Bryce Young, who has had a rough go at it in the NFL.
Young is not a franchise QB, but the Panthers have been as dysfunctional as possible since he entered the league last year. My opinion is that the Panthers target a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, and that would not be a shock. Bryce Young comes in at no. 29 on our latest QB power rankings.