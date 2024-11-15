NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 11
28. Daniel Jones, New York Giants
I mean, what are we doing here? It feels like the momentum is trending for Daniel Jones to be sent to the bench, and that would make a lot of sense. He and the New York Giants have nothing going for them, and it’s wild that Jones is still a starter into his sixth year in the NFL. We can all see just how bad Jones is, and it’s odd that Giants General Manager Joe Schoen did not and decided to give him a $160 million contract.
That has proven to be a horrific mistake, and it’s likely that not only do the Giants bench Jones soon, but they’ll also likely cut him and perhaps target a rookie QB in the 2025 NFL Draft. This is the best path forward for the Giants.
Jones had a pedestrian season in 2022 that somehow netted him this contract. It would not shock me to see the Giants totally clean house in 2025. Jones is 28th in our latest QB rankings.
27. Gardner Minshew II, Las Vegas Raiders
Gardner Minshew II is a high-end backup, and the Las Vegas Raiders essentially admitted defeat in 2024 when they announced him as their starter, and when they failed to come away with a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft. Minshew is on a two-year deal, so you have to wonder if he remains as a bridge QB.
He’s had his moments, but he’s no better than right around 27th. There is certainly a market for a high-end backup QB like Minshew, but there isn’t much more to say about him. The Raiders are 2-7 on the season, and Minshew has already been benched, but a hand injury to Aidan O’Connell has forced Minshew back into the lineup.
The Las Vegas Raiders are circling the drain and could be in for a huge rebuild in 2025.