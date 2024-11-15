NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 11
26. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans
I can absolutely see the Tennessee Titans moving on from Will Levis at the end of the 2024 NFL Season. He’s just not a good QB and has never really shown a whole lot during his time in Tennessee to begin with. Defensively, the Titans seem to be in good shape, but that’s really it.
They traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs; Hopkins was on an expiring contract, so they got some capital back in that move. They also have players like Tony Pollard, Calvin Ridley, and Tyler Boyd on offense, so it’s not like this roster is totally barren.
It would not surprise me to see Tennessee take a QB in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and even with this QB class in the coming draft not projected to be that good, the Titans truly may not have an option here; they probably have to force themselves to like a prospect enough, as bad as that may sound.
25. Jameis Winston, Cleveland Browns
Jameis Winston has since been the starter for the Cleveland Browns, as Deshaun Watson has been out with that torn Achilles injury he suffered a few weeks ago. Honestly, Winston may also start for this team in 2025. I firmly believe that we have seen the last of Watson on the Browns, and may have seen the last of Watson in the NFL as well.
He’s been horrific during his time on the field, and the Browns have to force themselves to not let his contract get in the way of the harsh truth; this team is again in need of a franchise QB. I do also hope they keep Kevin Stefanski around, but who knows at this point.
Jameis Winston is like many other QBs in the NFL; he’s a fine backup with spot-starter potential here and there.