NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 11
20. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
In five games for the Miami Dolphins this season, Tua Tagovailoa has a 2-3 record and has thrown six touchdowns against four interceptions, but he has completed 72.4% of his passes. The big issue with Tagovailoa is kind of what already happened this year; he cannot stay consistently healthy, and that is a massive issue.
Some have thought that the Dolphins can go on a bit of a run here given how easy their schedule is down the stretch, but I am a bit skeptical there. Tua Tagovailoa is maybe the 12th or 13th-best QB in the NFL when he is playing at his best, and that is an issue. He and the Dolphins do not feel built to go on any sort of playoff run, so it'll be interesting to see how this team tries to fix their issues next offseason.
If nothing else, Tagovailoa is a fine, slightly above-average QB that does know how to win games, so while Miami will never win a Super Bowl with him, he's workable for the long-term.
19. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Coming in at no. 19 on our QB power rankings is Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers, a QB that has not had his full disposal of high-end playmakers. Brandon Aiyuk is out for the year, and he just got Christian McCaffrey back. I think we are seeing just how much those types of players have elevated the play of Purdy, who is not as efficient this year as he has been in previous seasons.
This could be a huge siren for the 49ers in their future contract negotiations with Purdy, which could begin this coming offseason. Will they really want to invest upwards of $50 million per year in Brock Purdy? They may have a clear line in the same, a clear number that they just do not want to go over.
Brock Purdy comes in at no. 19 on our latest QB power rankings.