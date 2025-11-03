NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 6 and 7-win teams following Week 9 action

There is a ton of parity in the NFL, and you might be getting tired of me saying that, but it's true. So many teams across the league are able to do many things well, but you won't really find a ton of complete teams, well-built from top to bottom.

Anyone could win the Super Bowl this year, and the next eight-ish weeks or so is going to tell us a lot about who the true contenders are and who the pretenders are. Right now, if the standings held, we'd see some newer division winners.

Now that Week 9 is about done, let's power rank the winningest teams in the NFL. There are ten teams in the league that have six or seven wins, and we ranked them here.

Power ranking every six and seven-win team following intense Week 9 action

10. San Francisco 49ers (6-3)

The San Francisco 49ers have suffered an insane amount of injuries this year and have lost guys like Fred Warner and Nick Bosa for the rest of the season. Mac Jones has been the primary starter this year, as even Brock Purdy has gotten hurt.

9. Los Angeles Chargers (6-3)

The LA Chargers barely beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 9, and they also saw Joe Alt leave with what appears to be a relatively significant ankle injury as well. The Chargers are frail at best.

8. New England Patriots (7-2)

New England has beat up on a ton of bad teams this year, but they're winning a ton of games and are now winners of six in a row. It's fair to think that this team's ceiling is a bit lower, though.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2)

Some defensive concerns have the Buccaneers lower in our power rankings, but they should be able to coast to yet another NFC South title here in 2025. Tampa thrives on offense, and that unit has gotten them to this point.

6. Buffalo Bills (6-2)

A huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs has the Buffalo Bills at 6-2 and now winners of two games in a row, but they really haven't been nearly as good as they were in 2024.