NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 10: Updated QB rankings after Week 9 action

Week 9 of the 2025 NFL Season is now nearly in the books, and we have our latest QB power rankings ready to roll. We are now far enough in the season to where we have a very strong idea of who the best and worst QBs in the NFL are.

And this is the same for the entire team as well. Now that we've crossed the halfway point of the season, we have the 2025 NFL trade deadline staring us in the face. The deadline is on Tuesday, but we could see a ton of trades go down on Monday.

Before we get there, though, we have to unveil our latest QB power rankings. As always, we are primarily ranking the QBs based on their total body of work, but are using their most recent performance to justify the new movement in the rankings. Let's get into it.

NFL QB Power Rankings: Tyler Shough debuts, Matthew Stafford at the top?

32. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough is the new face in our QB power rankings, as the New Orleans Saints benched Spencer Rattler for the rookie Shough for Week 9, but it was, predictably, a Saints’ loss against the LA Rams.

Shough could only do so much. He finished the day with 176 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, so there was some good on the field, but some not-so-good, the Saints also have one of the worst rosters in the NFL and need to be huge sellers at the NFL trade deadline.

Tyler Shough is last in our QB power rankings.

31. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Another iffy start from Cam Ward and another loss for the Tennessee Titans continues to land Ward low in our QB power rankings. This is a lame-duck coaching staff, which is a shame, as it is not always fair to critique the QB in this situation.

However, Cam Ward hasn’t made many plays this year, and it’s just a season to forget. This is about as bad as it gets for a rookie QB in today’s NFL, as even teams with rookie QBs are sometimes able to latch onto some form of success.

Ward is no. 31 in our QB power rankings.