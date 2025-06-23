NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 7 AFC Playoff teams for 2025

5. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans had to get serious about fixing their offensive line this offseason, and if they made the right moves, this team is going to breakout and win more than 10 games. In each of the last two seasons, Houston has gone 10-7, won the AFC South, and won a playoff game.

Something has to give one way or another in 2025, and I believe it will. Even if Houston only wins one more game, I believe we'll see a much more consistent team on the field as they creep closer toward contention, which could come their way in 2026.

4. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have the best defense in the NFL on paper and also are fielding a top-2 offensive line and new offensive additions of RJ Harvey, JK Dobbins, Pat Bryant, and Evan Engram. Truly, what is this team missing for 2025?

Bo Nix could also have some untapped potential that could be realized this season. All in all, Denver is firmly in the mix to join the other 'big 3' teams in the AFC for this season and for years after.

Roster-wise, the Kansas City Chiefs have a decent roster, but it's really nothing special. They still have questions along their offensive line, and I am not sure the defense got any better in the offseason. Being that they're still the Chiefs, we can expect them to win a ton of games and play deep into January.

KC is third in our playoff power rankings for 2025.

2. Baltimore Ravens

Adding Jaire Alexander may give the Baltimore Ravens the best secondary in the NFL, and this team did also sign DeAndre Hopkins, so it's clear that the front office is wanting to stack this team as much as possible after yet another playoff heartbreak in the 2024 NFL Season.

Baltimore hasn't won multiple games in the postseason since the 2012 season, so something has to give. They've got a top-notch coaching staff, quarterback, and roster. However, they fall just short of being ranked first.

1. Buffalo Bills

Many people thought the 2024 Buffalo Bills were going to make a run and were finally going to win the Super Bowl. However, the Kansas City Chiefs had other ideas. Buffalo re-tooled their defensive line in free agency and may finally have the missing pieces for a Super Bowl run, and in my eyes, they are the best team in the AFC heading into 2025.