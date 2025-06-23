NFL Predictions: Every NFC North team's record for the 2025 season

The NFC North could be the best division in football, but it may end up not being quite as good as we think for the 2025 NFL Season.

With the NFL having a seven-team playoff format, every team in a division could make the postseason, and in the NFC, the only division that could have a realistic shot at this is the NFC North. From top to bottom, each team has high-end talent and a valid argument to make the postseason.

But I don't mean to burst any bubbles - there may only be two teams from this division that make the playoffs for the 2025 NFL Season.

Let's get into them here.

Predicting NFC North records for the 2025 NFL Season

Detroit Lions: 12-5

After winning 15 games in the 2024 NFL Season, the Detroit Lions will regress a bit but will still win enough games to take the NFC North. The roster is simply too talented to not, and Jared Goff is the best QB in the division as well, so that will have a massive impact.

They're also set to get a ton of players back from injury as well.

Green Bay Packers: 11-6

I am not sure the Green Bay Packers are any different than they were in the 2024 NFL Season, so it feels like things are going to remain the same in 2025. Jordan Love could breakout and finally prove that he's an elite QB, but there really isn't a lot to love with this team overall.

The Packers are still not there yet, but another 11-win season is nothing to scoff at.

Chicago Bears: 8-9

While the Chicago Bears do have enough talent to finish with a winning record, it might be more likely that they win a little bit more than they did in 2024 and set the stage for a massive 2026 season. The offensive line got what it needed in the offseason, and hiring Ben Johnson was an A+ move by Ryan Poles.

Chicago is absolutely trending in the right direction.

JJ McCarthy is essentially a rookie QB heading into the 2025 NFL Season, and I don't believe we're talking about that enough. The second-year QB is still just 22 years old, so he's got a lot to learn about being a QB, period, let alone being a QB in the NFL.

The Vikings do have a solid roster around their young QB but are probably a year away from legitimate contention. They did win 14 games in 2024, which was impressive, but a notable regression is on the horizon for Minnesota in 2025.