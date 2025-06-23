NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 7 NFC Playoff teams for 2025

If you're a team that is even on the brink of contention in the NFC heading into the 2025 season, you're in luck. Although the Philadelphia Eagles absolutely dominated the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, it truly feels like this conference is wide open for teams to come in and make some noise.

There are good teams in every division while at the same time, it feels like every division is up for grabs (to a degree, at least).

The seven playoff teams from the 2024 season will have their work cut out for them. Which teams are in the best position to get back in the mix to contend this coming season?

NFL Power Rankings: All 7 NFC Playoff teams ranked worst to best for 2025

7. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers had a chance to really take the next step as a team in the 2025 offseason, but I don't think they've done enough. We'll see about the development of players like Lukas Van Ness and if the Packers can get a huge year out of someone like Rashan Gary, but it doesn't feel like this team did enough to upgrade its pass rush or secondary at all.

The recent decision to release Jaire Alexander is the latest move giving me pause about buying stock in the Packers this year. The offense should be good again, but that defense remains a bit of a mystery. And a potential problem.

6. Minnesota Vikings

There is no team in the NFC that is going to be as polarizing heading into the 2025 season as the Vikings. There are many out there who believe that anything Kevin O'Connell touches at this point turns to gold, and it's hard to argue with that. O'Connell has had the Vikings playing well since he arrived and he's given us all every reason to give the benefit of the doubt with a young QB under center.

But JJ McCarthy's situation is not the same as Kirk Cousins on the way out or Sam Darnold with his NFL career on the ropes. McCarthy is a young, developing player coming off of a serious injury. There's got to be a healthy combination of optimism and skepticism for the Vikings here. Projecting them as a 10-win team right now feels fair.