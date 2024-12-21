Just like the AFC playoff picture, the NFC playoff picture is coming into shape, so let's power-rank the current playoff teams ahead of Week 16. More playoff-clinching scenarios are going to arrive here in Week 16. Some teams will clinch a spot, but others will be eliminated.

It's always the most fun time of the year during the NFL season. The stakes could not be higher for certain teams as we head into the final three regular season games of the season. Let's power-rank the current NFC playoff teams.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all current NFC playoff teams ahead of Week 16

7. Washington Commanders (9-5)

The Washington Commanders are clearly a year ahead of schedule, but they find themselves at 9-5 and in a very secure spot in the NFC Playoff Picture. They are the "worst" playoff team right now, but they are also doing this with a rookie QB and a new coaching staff, so the Commanders have to love where they are at the moment.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers now lead the NFC South and would win the division for the second time in the Baker Mayfield era. Mayfield is just on another level this year, and there isn't a question anymore; Mayfield is absolutely a good franchise quarterback in this league. The Buccaneers will need to play some stronger defense, but Mayfield is a very capable passer, and this is a capable team. They come in at no. 6 on these NFL power rankings.

5. Los Angeles Rams (8-6)

The Los Angeles Rams are coming, folks. They have gone 7-2 over their last nine games and are leading the NFC West. This would be one team I would hate to face in the playoffs. Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay just made a Super Bowl run a few years ago, so do not be surprised if LA throws some fits in the postseason when they get there.

4. Detroit Lions (12-2)

All the way down at no. 4, the Detroit Lions lost to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 and are now 12-2 on the year. The mounting injuries have been too much for them to overcome this year, and while they are 12-2, I am not sure they have enough to make a playoff run this year. Them winning the NFC North would be a huge boost.

3. Green Bay Packers (10-4)

The Green Bay Packers are still hanging around int the NFC North race and could make some noise here down the stretch. The Packers are very good on both sides of the ball and are going to be a hard team to beat in the postseason. If you ask me, this team is still one year away, but my gosh, there is a ton of young talent on this roster and a ton of players to like.

2. Minnesota Vikings (12-2)

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the best teams in the NFL, and QB Sam Darnold is playing out of his mind. The big question here is whether this team can make a deep playoff run with Darnold at QB, as there is just so much unknown there, but they are so good on both sides of the ball that it may be hard for any team to knock them out of the playoffs.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2)

With how the recent trends have gone, the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFC and are surely going to at least make the NFC Championship Game. They have won 10 games in a row and are seeing both sides of the ball explode during this win streak. This is the Eagles conference to lose if you ask me.

The mounting injuries for the Detroit Lions have pushed them down a bit, and it's been the Eagles who have emerged.