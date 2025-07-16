NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all last-place teams for the 2025 season

Some of the last place teams heading into the 2025 season could actually have a shot at the postseason.

There is a good shot that some of these last-place teams will end up in the same position at the end of the 2025 season, but you never know. Heck, there could be some last place teams that actually finish first.

It sounds crazy, but it could happen. As training camps ramp up across the NFL, let's rank the eight last place teams for the 2025 season.

Ranking the last place teams heading into 2025

We might be looking at the first winless team in the 17-game era, as the New Orleans Saints are horrendously bad and also have a first-year head coach in Kellen Moore. Moore's likely lack of success in 2025 won't be due to his inability to coach - GM Mickey Loomis has constructed an old, brittle roster.

It's been in need of a rebuild for years now, and you have to think that 2025 could be when things fall off the rails.

7. Tennessee Titans

With a first-year, raw QB in Cam Ward, the Tennessee Titans could struggle to find success in the 2025 NFL Season, and I would caution any Titans fans that may think Cam Ward could enjoy the type of success that guys like Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels did in their first years.

The Titans just do not have that type of infrastructure in place. We could see a potential year two jump if there is enough to be encouraged by in 2025. Tennessee is seventh in our power rankings.

6. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have quite the QB room and should honestly pursue a trade for Kirk Cousins to make things interesting in the AFC North. The Browns could field a stout defense, but the QB uncertainty could end up being what ruins their season.

And frankly, no one is really expecting the Browns to do much in the 2025 NFL Season. They're sixth in our power rankings.