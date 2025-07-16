Ranking all 8 NFL divisions from worst to best for the 2025 season

The NFL’s divisional landscapes shift every year, with some units rising to dominance while others fade into rebuilds. As we look ahead to the 2025 season, here’s how all eight divisions stack up:

8. AFC South

The AFC South remains a division in transition, featuring one playoff contender in Houston, two teams heading in the right direction in Jacksonville and Indianapolis, and one fully rebuilding roster in Tennessee. The Texans are led by young star QB CJ Stroud and a defense that is one of the best in the NFL, are the only team with real postseason expectations. Meanwhile the Colts are struggling to find a quarterback, and Jacksonville and Tennessee are trying to ensure they took the right quarterbacks in recent drafts. While the division could be better than last year, the AFC South still lacks depth compared to other divisions.

7. NFC South

The NFC South is a division trending upward, consisting of two playoff caliber teams in Tampa Bay and Atlanta, and two rebuilding teams in Carolina and New Orleans. Tampa Bay has been steady with Baker Mayfield, and this year could be the year they finally get over the hump in the playoffs. Atlanta’s success completely hinges on young QB Michael Penix Jr., which will dictate whether they are competitive or mediocre. Carolina is steering in the right direction but they seem to be one to two years away, and the Saints are resetting with a new head coach and new quarterback. The NFC South is trending upward but isn’t yet among the league’s elite.

6. AFC East

The AFC East is very top heavy, with a lot of questions needed to be answered. The Buffalo Bills stand as the only Super Bowl contender here, while the Miami Dolphins remain stuck in "good but not great" purgatory. The New York Jets and New England Patriots are both in building phases, Jets with newcomer Justin Fields and Patriots with second year QB Drake Maye. The Bills dominance keeps this division from falling further, but the lack of a clear second powerhouse holds it back.

5. AFC North

The AFC North is a division that appears to be trending downward, but for now they should still be very competitive. The Baltimore Ravens remain legitimate Super Bowl threats, while the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers are playoff hopefuls with lingering roster questions. The Cleveland Browns once were a playoff team, but with a massive question mark at the quarterback position, yet again, they appear to be stuck in top 10 pick territory. This division could be better than expected, but it still appears to be a one man race for the top spot.

4. NFC West

The NFC West might be the most underrated and sneakily solid divisions in the NFL. The Rams seemingly are the favorites to win the division, especially with newcomer Davante Adams joining the squad. However, Arizona, San Francisco, and Seattle could all make some noise in this division. The Cardinals have a talented roster, with a quarterback in Kyler Murray who is facing a pivital upcoming season.

The Niners are still very top-heavy in talent, but age and injury concerns cannot be ignored. Seattle is a bit of a wildcard, but the defense should take a big step forward in year 2 with head coach Mike McDonald. This division is loaded with talent, and it would not be shocking if two or more teams are in real playoff conversations.

3. NFC East

The NFC East used to be the joke of the league just a few years ago, but now this division is loaded with talent and primed for a big couple of years. The division contains two Super Bowl contenders in Philadelphia and Washington, one playoff contender in the Dallas Cowboys, and one competitive team in the New York Giants. The Eagles might be due for some regression after their title run, however the core remains, and that should be more than enough to keep them in title conversations. Jayden Daniels is one of the favorites to win MVP for a reason, and for Dallas if Dak can stay healthy, the roster is as loaded as years prior and they may be able to return to form.

2. AFC West

The AFC West will be more competitive than it ever has in the Mahomes era. The Kansas City Chiefs will remain the top dogs, but the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers are trailing not too far behind them. The Raiders, while not quite contenders in 2025, have young stars who might pull off some fun upsets in 2025. If Bo Nix and Justin Herbert can continue to progress, this division will finally be more competitive, and likely in years to come could be a toss up division.

1. NFC North

The NFC North was likely the best division in 2024, and that remains in 2025. The division possesses four playoff caliber teams, and some serious potential to have two to three Super Bowl contenders. The Lions have had some changes, but the team is mostly the same as last year. The Packers are a very talented team, with a young quarterback who needs to find some consistency in 2025. The Vikings have a loaded roster, but with a new QB in JJ McCarthy, it is very hard to predict whether they will be great or just solid. The Bears will likely be the most improved team in 2025, and with seemingly no glaring holes, the Bears have a legit shot to make the playoffs.