Week 18 of the 2024 NFL Season is now over, so let's power-rank all seven NFC playoff teams approaching postseason action. The playoff picture is now officially set in both conferences, and since the has rolled out the seven team playoff field a few years ago, the no. 1 seed is the only team in either conference to get the bye week.

That throws the no. 2 seed into the Wild Card weekend. There will be a ton of competitive matchups during Wild Card weekend, but there may not be a ton of upsets. The NFC has not won the Super Bowl since 2021 when the LA Rams did it. The Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl over the last two seasons.

Let's power-rank all seven NFC playoff teams approaching the postseason.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all NFC playoff playoff teams after Week 18

7. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are limping into the NFL playoffs this year. Jordan Love left the game in Week 18 with an elbow njury, and Christian Watson tore his ACL in this loss. The Packers weren't going to make a deep playoff run this year anyway, as it's clear that this team needs another year, so they come in at no. 7 in our NFC playoff power rankings.

6. Washington Commanders

Winning 12 games in 2024, the Washington Commanders are riding high with Jayden Daniels, the best rookie QB in football this year. The Commanders just might not be seasoned enough to make a deep playoff run this year, so them being ranked no. 6 in our power rankings is not a slight at all - it's just the nature of where they are at.

This team can absolutely ascend into contender status in 2025 if they are able to bring in more talent, and if Daniels is able to take another leap. He's a top-10 QB already and might flirt with being truly elite in 2025. Watch out for this team over the next few years.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won in Week 18 dramatic fashion, getting a late touchdown to ice it and getting the ball back with just seconds left on the clock. They had enough time to get WR Mike Evans a few more yards to clinch his 11th-straight 1,000-yard season. While the Bucs are flawed, they are a high-flying offense and could make a lot of noise in the NFL playoffs this year.

4. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings got swept by the Detroit Lions this year, so I guess that does officially tell us what we need to know about the Vikings and Lions. Now the fifth seed, Minnesota has to try and beat the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round.

I do really like the Vikings and Sam Darnold, but if they go one-and-done in the postseason, they would have to let Darnold leave in free agency, right?

3. Los Angeles Rams

Coming in at no. 3 in our NFC playoff team power rankings is the Los Angeles Rams, a team that began the year 1-4 and were pretty much counted out. Well, they are now 10-7 and the NFC West winners, getting the opportunity to host at least one playoff game this season. With the elite duo of Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay, the Rams might go deeper than you think.

This team can absolutely play in the NFC Championship Game this year. They have done it before and are the one team I would not write off at all.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

It'll be interesting to see if Philadelphia Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts can clear concussion protocol in time for the Eagles' Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers. The Eagles hit their stride after a shaky 2-2 start. They are among the best and deepest teams in the NFL.

They are the second-best team in the NFC at this point and are only two years removed from playing in the Super Bowl. They gave the Kansas City Chiefs some fits in the big game back in 2022 and are obviously hoping to get back there in 2024.

1. Detroit Lions

Unquestionably the best team in the NFC this year, the Detroit Lions are 15-2 and have wrapped up the no. 1 seed in the NFC. They get the much-needed bye week, and you just never know if they'd be able to get more key defensive players back. It's been an injury-riddled year for Detroit, so maybe they do some internal changing this coming offseason.

The NFC goes through Detroit, as the Lions come in at no. 1 in our NFC playoff team power rankings.