NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all of the 10-win teams for the 2025 season

Six teams in the NFL won 10 games last year. Let's rank those teams for the 2025 campaign.

In another different spin in our NFL power rankings, we're now ranking the 10-win teams for the 2025 NFL Season. Winning just one game in this league is difficult, so winning 10 would be downright challenging.

Some teams that won 10 games in 2024 absolutely got worse, but others may have added enough talent to take that next step into contention. The interesting thing with a 10-win team is that they are kind of right in the middle of ascending to greatness but perhaps regressing back to a more average level.

Let's power rank the six 10-win teams from 2024 for the new season in 2025.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking 10-win teams from 2024 for the new season

6. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks were the only team in the NFL that won double-digit games in the 2024 NFL Season but missed the playoffs, and they seemed to have gotten worse this offseason. I understand why they moved on from Geno Smith in favor of Sam Darnold, but the rest of their offseason moves seemed a bit odd, and now there is a realistic path for this team to finish last in the NFC West.

They could have the worst QB in the division and still may have huge struggles along their offensive line in the 2025 season. It's hard for me to envision this team making the playoffs in the second year of the Mike Macdonald era. Seattle is last in our power rankings.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers

Did the Pittsburgh Steelers get that much better from 2024 with their Aaron Rodgers signing? They're going to be in the same place when the season ends, but at least they took a chance on a QB late in the 2025 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh is fifth in our power rankings for the 2025 season.