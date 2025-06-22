NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all of the 10-win teams for the 2025 season

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the most 'good' teams in the NFL, and it seems like they're going to remain in that tier for the 2025 NFL Season. They did draft Emeka Egbuka in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, which was a great pick, but the roster just does not scream contender to me at all.

Baker Mayfield is also having to watch yet another new offensive coordinator take things over, so there could be some growing pains there. The Bucs are in the NFC South, so they could have a rather easy shot at winning the division yet again.

This team is fine - they're good, not great.

3. Houston Texans

The overhauled offensive line is going to be the main point of focus for the Houston Texans in the 2025 NFL Season. If the offseason moves work out, this team is going to finally win more than 10 games and could become legitimate contenders, but if not, we could be talking about the same issues next offseason.

A lot of this also falls on the shoulders of third-year QB CJ Stroud. Houston should still be able to win the AFC South in 2025, but they do have some questions to answer. They're third in our power rankings.

The Denver Broncos added a ton of talent this offseason and could realistically compete for the AFC West title in the 2025 NFL Season. They've got a better roster than the Kansas City Chiefs and could see Bo Nix ascend to new heights this season.

There really isn't much to like with Denver, but they fall just short of being ranked first in our power rankings.

1. Los Angeles Rams

If not for a measly 1-4 start in 2024 due to injuries, the Los Angeles Rams may have won 12 or more games. Adding Davante Adams in free agency was a huge get for the offense, and this team already has a top-10 offensive and defensive line.

Matthew Stafford might be on the best team he's played with in quite some time. Can LA make a Super Bowl run in 2025?