NFL Power Rankings: Predicting the top 10 teams when the 2025 season ends

Let's get a bit creative with our power rankings and rank how we think the top 10 will look at the end of 2025.

We're taking a different spin on our NFL power rankings. It's going to be hard, but we've tried to predict how we think the league hierarchy is going to shape up when the 2025 NFL Season comes to an end, and it's going to feature most of the team we would consider to be top-10 right now.

There is parity in this league, but the teams in a position to contend are likely going to do just that in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's get into our power rankings from the future.

NFL Power Rankings: Predicting the league hierarchy when the 2025 season ends

10. Green Bay Packers

I am not sure the Green Bay Packers did enough in the 2025 NFL Offseason to truly take that next step into contention. The roster really does not seem much better than it was when the offseason began, and it seems like we are putting a lot of hype on the team finally using a first-round pick on a wide receiver.

There aren't many elite players on this team to take this roster over the top, and will we ever see Jordan Love ascend into that elite status? I have said this for a while, but this might be the most 'good' team in the entire NFL.

Green Bay is 10th in our power rankings from the future.

9. Houston Texans

The overhauled offensive line is going to be the main focus of the Houston Texans in the 2025 NFL Season, as that was the primary season why this team didn't get any better from their breakout campaign in 2023. CJ Stroud is also entering a crucial third year in the NFL, so there is really a lot at stake for this franchise.

I am thinking Houston is able to win at least one more game than the prior season and could win 11 games in 2025, which would absolutely be enough to capture the AFC South title for the third year in a row. Houston is ninth in our power rankings from the future.