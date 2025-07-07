NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all playoff quarterbacks for the 2025 season

It's not likely that we see the same QBs in the playoffs in 2025 that we saw in 2024. Let's rank last year's postseason passers.

The NFL is definitely going to see a new crop of playoff quarterbacks when the regular season is over, but it's likely that a handful of the 2024 playoff QBs are again in the postseason when 2025 rolls around. It's virtually impossible to win a Super Bowl without a high-end QB, and teams have really gotten aggressive in trying to find their franchise guy.

Let's power rank the playoff quarterbacks entering the 2025 NFL Season.

Ranking all 14 playoff QBs for the 2025 NFL Season

14. Russell Wilson

Now on his third team in as many seasons, it's honestly a miracle that we saw Russell Wilson in the playoffs back in 2024. Now on the New York Giants, Wilson's NFL career may be entering the final year or two, as if he can't make it with New York, he may have to accept a backup job to keep playing, and he doesn't seem like the one to do that.

13. Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold played quite well for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, but he collapsed down the stretch, and there is a reason why the Vikings did not bring him back. Darnold is now on the Seattle Seahawks and isn't in nearly as good of a situation he was in last season. He's 13th in our power rankings.

Someone will have to tell me why Jalen Hurts is seen as an elite QB by many. He is constantly propped up by an elite offensive line, running game, and WR room, yet he's not produced eilte results and has honestly just been along for the ride with the Eagles deep playoff runs.

They'd have won multiple Super Bowls at this point with a great or elite quarterback. Jalen Hurts is good at best and is 12th in our power rankings.

11. Jordan Love

It feels like Jordan Love could be a boom or bust quarterback in the 2025 NFL Season. Love broke out in 2023 but did regress a bit in 2024. The Green Bay Packers are on the right track, but their QB taking the next step is really the one thing that'll decide their season.