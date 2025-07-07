NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all playoff quarterbacks for the 2025 season

10. CJ Stroud

CJ Stroud had one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history in 2023 but did regress in 2024. The inept offensive line was a huge reason for that, so the Houston Texans totally remade the unit in the offseason. Only time will tell if Stroud and the offense can figure something out. Houston is in a place where they've got a lot of room for growth in 2025, as they could absolutely get themselves into contention.

However, if the OL moves weren't the right ones, this team could be back at square one.

9. Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert has been in the playoffs two times in his NFL career and has honestly gotten embarrassed. I have said for multiple years now that he is just a bigger version of Kirk Cousins. Constantly an efficient QB near the top of most metrics, Herbert and his teams disappear in the postseason.

Something has to change, right? Well, I guess not...

Anyway, Justin Herbert is not elite and is a perfectly 'good' QB who comes in at no. 9 in our rankings.

8. Bo Nix

Bo Nix threw for the fifth-most touchdown passes in the NFL last year and was honestly on a tear in the second half of the 2024 NFL Season. The Denver Broncos may have an elite QB on their hands, but he and the team have to go out and prove themselves again - can Denver take that next step into contention and even compete for the AFC West.

Nix is probably a bit better than you think and is right in the middle of our QB rankings for 2025.

Baker Mayfield threw over 40 touchdowns, completed over 70% of his passes and threw for 4,500 yards. Folks, that is flat-out insane, but his offensive coordinator, Liam Coen, is now the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, so it's not a guarantee that Mayfield can bring that production again.

One of the more efficient QBs in the NFL since the start of 2023, Mayfield is seventh in our power rankings and is just not quite up there with the best of them.

6. Matthew Stafford

Approaching 40 years old, Matthew Stafford is still slinging the rock at a high level and has played better in recent years than the statistics might indicate. The Los Angeles Rams are among the best teams in the NFL and did go 9-3 following a dismal 1-4 start in 2024.

If the Rams can avoid the injury bug early in the season, this team could find themselves deep in the playoffs this season. Stafford is sixth in our power rankings.