3 of the most underrated moves of the 2025 NFL Offseason

There were a slew of great moves made this offseason, but which three stick out as the most underrated?

Many of the moves made in the 2025 NFL Offseason are going to blow up in the faces of teams, but others may end up benefitting a franchise for the long-term. Between trades, free agency, and the NFL Draft, there were hundreds of moves made this offseason.

Let's quickly talk about three of the most underrated moves made in the 2025 NFL Offseason.

3 most underrated moves of the 2025 NFL Offseason

Josh McDaniels to the New England Patriots as their offensive coordinator

I really don't believe this has been talked about enough. The New England Patriots made a series of excellent moves this offseason. Besides hiring Mike Vrabel to be their next head coach, they also overhauled the offensive line and put a ton of talent around Drake Maye.

However, the biggest and most beneficial move they made was surely bringing back Josh McDaniels as the offensive coordinator. McDaniels is a Hall of Fame coordinator and has won a ton of Super Bowls with the Patriots. He never turned into much of a head coach, but he's been among the best coordinators in the NFL for a while now.

Him working with Drake Maye is going to be huge for his year two development.

JK Dobbins to the Denver Broncos

When he's on the field, JK Dobbins is quite the efficient runner. He averages over 1,000 yards across a 17-game season and has also averaged over five yards per carry in his career. The main issue with Dobbins has obviously been the mounting injuries, but the Denver Broncos have been among the least-injured teams in the NFL since Sean Payton took over, so that could bode well for Dobbins.

The one thing that the Broncos offense was missing was some talent at RB. Not only did they sign JK Dobbins, a former Charger and Raven, but they also drafted RJ Harvey in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the veteran Dobbins might be slated to make a bigger impact this year.

Emeka Egbuka to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With Mike Evans another year older and Chris Godwin coming off of a season-ending ankle injury, the Buccaneers WR room definitely needed someone like Emeka Egbuka. When you draw-up the perfect WR, you get someone with Egbuka's qualities.

He can catch, run, block, and is a stellar teammate. Furthermore, Baker Mayfield threw for 4,500 yards and over 40 touchdowns last year. Their passing attack was a foundational part of the entire team, and with Liam Coen no longer the offensive coordinator, Egbuka could become an instant favorite for Mayfield and help this team keep fielding a top-notch passing attack.