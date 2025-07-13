NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all starting QBs as training camp approaches

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow comes in at no. 2 in our QB power rankings for the 2025 NFL Offseason as we approach training camp. Burrow had the best statistical season of his career in 2024, so you’d think that the Cincinnati Bengals made a deep playoff run, right?

Wrong…

A bottom-five defense spelled disaster for this team, as they won four of their first 12 games but did end up winning the final five games of the 2024 NFL Season. They managed to finish with a 9-8 record but fell just one game shy of the postseason, as that final spot went to the Denver Broncos.

The Bengals simply need to field a top-20 defense and would be in a position to make a Super Bowl run. Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins are just so good and can take any game over. Both Chase and Higgins got extensions this offseason, but the Bengals have not been able to get deals done with Trey Hendrickson and the rookie Shemar Stewart, which is not good.

You have to wonder how much more of this nonsense Burrow is going to put up with before he takes things into his own hands…

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is, objectively speaking, the best quarterback in the NFL. Not only is he still elite as a runner, but Jackson legitimately threw for 41 touchdowns in 2024 against just four interceptions.

Four!

Twenty years from now, people are going to look back at the 2024 NFL Season and ask why Josh Allen won the MVP over Jackson, and while the Baltimore Ravens have turned into regular season experts, things just fall apart when they get into the playoffs. They have not won multiple games in the playoffs since the 2012 NFL Season, which was when Joe Flacco was still in town.

Something has to give, and if Lamar Jackson wants to continue building his all-time legacy, he’ll have to figure out how he can lead this team on a Super Bowl run at some point, but if we put that aside for a second, it’s clear that he’s no. 1 in the NFL at what he does as training camp approaches.