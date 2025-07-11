There could be some major trades left in the NFL before the deadline approaches months from now. Who could be on the move?

We have seen more aggressive trades in recent years, as it seems like teams are not holding back by any means to build the best squad they possibly can. It's actually quite refreshing to see front offices wheeling and dealing.

Even though the 2025 NFL trade deadline is months away, it's clear that a few big-name players are already poised to be traded at some point. Who are they?

2025 NFL Season: 3 big-name players already poised to be traded

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara is on a horrific Saints team likely poised to be among the worst in the NFL in the 2025 season. For whatever reason, GM Mickey Loomis has not embraced the much-needed rebuild, but with the Saints roster where it is, he could sell at the deadline.

Kamara would definitely be a coveted player for any team looking for some juice out of the backfield. He could be traded in 2025.

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

With Daniel Jones clearly in the driver's seat for the Indianapolis Colts QB job, the team should honestly pull the plug on the Anthony Richardson experiment and see what they could get on the trade market. Indy drafted Riley Leonard in the 2025 NFL Draft, and I honestly would not be shocked if Leonard was already the best QB on that roster.

Indy has botched the QB position for years, so trying to find some type of solution with Richardson could be an option, but it's unclear at this point what type of trade market the third-year QB would even have.

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Trey Hendrickson is dealing with the cheap ways of the Cincinnati Bengals, as 31 other NFL teams would have already given him a massive contract extension. With 35 sacks over the last two seasons and four Pro Bowls, Hendrickson has turned himself into one of the league's best pass rushers, but it seems like Cincy isn't acknowledging that at all.

If no deal is reached, Hendrickson seems poised to holdout and miss games. That happening could cause the Bengals to accept defeat, pull the plug, and trade him away. It would be an all-time franchise blunder, but one that most NFL fans would not be surprised to see.