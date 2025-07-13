NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all starting QBs as training camp approaches

26. Justin Fields, New York Jets

It's hard to imagine Justin Fields all of a sudden figuring things out in 2025 with the dysfunctional New York Jets. Now on his third team in as many years, it's also hard to see why Fields still has so many 'truthers.'

Folks, he isn't good. He's a great runner, sure, but he cannot play on time or in rhythm - he takes way too many sacks, hold onto the ball for too long, and is a below-average passer. The Jets signed him to a two-year deal that can be ripped up after just one season, and I reckon they will do that. Being that the Jets have a new front office and coaching staff in town, my guess is that they are using 2025 as more of an evaluation year and just want Fields to play well enough to get a good reading on the rest of the roster.

It would be a huge shock if he stuck around as their starter in 2026, but I guess that can't be ruled out. Fields is 26th in our QB rankings.

25. Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Another former Pittsburgh Steelers QB, Russell Wilson signed with the New York Giants in free agency and seems to be their starter when Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season kicks off, but with Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart also in the QB room, Wilson may not have a very long leash. Wilson is also on his third team in as many seasons, and it's easy to see why.

He is a washed-up, regressed quarterback surely on his last straw in the NFL as a starter. The Giants honestly seemed to panic this offseason when they signed Wilson and Winston. Anyway, the former Seahawks and Broncos quarterback comes in at 25th in our QB rankings.