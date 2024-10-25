NFL Power Rankings: Ranking best head coaching jobs approaching Week 8
Week 8 of the 2024 NFL Season is almost upon us, so let's again power rank the best head coaching jobs thus far in the NFL season. Being a head coach in the NFL is most definitely one of the hardest things to do in all of sports, so when a team has a legitimate head coach, they're likely set to enjoy some long-term success.
And there are typically around five-ish head coaching openings every cycle, so the turnover is quite high. Well, we're about at the halfway point of the 2024 NFL Season, so let's look at and power rank the best head coaching jobs in the NFL.
4. Mike Macdonald, Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks are 4-3, and it's been an encouraging coaching job for Mike Macdonald, who inherited a team with limited talent on defense and a low-ceiling quarterback in Geno Smith. While Seattle did add a good bit of defensive talent this offseason, Macdonald being able to turn the unit around overnight was great work.
The offense is also in a good enough spot for Seattle to perhaps win nine or 10 games this year and maybe even win the NFC West. The LA Rams and San Francisco 49ers have been beat down by injuries this year, so Seattle is currently first place in the division. The team's ceiling is low with Geno Smith at QB, but he's capable enough for another year or two as they likely look to find a franchise passer.
3. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos
I don't understand the weird hatred that comes the way of Sean Payton, Bo Nix, and the Denver Broncos. It feels like this team is unfairly put under a microscope by the NFL world, but let's have some perspective here; the Broncos are 4-3, in a playoff spot, have a rookie QB who just does not produce many negative plays, and the best defense in football.
This is a good, legitimate football team period, and Sean Payton's vision is beginning to come into view. The Broncos might just be able to get into the postseason as a Wild Card team given how weak the AFC is, and they have a feasible path to 5-3 if they can takedown the Carolina Panthers in Week 8. Let's give credit where credit is due here.
2. Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings*
I put an asterisk next to Kevin O'Connell, as I am writing this before Thursday Night Football. But approaching Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings are 5-1 and among the best teams in football. It may be more miraculous when you consider that they've been starting retread QB Sam Darnold all season, who looks like a top-15 QB in football this year.
KOC and his staff are flat-out great at what they do. They deserve a ton of credit being able to not only hang around in the NFC when Kirk Cousins when down last year, but also being able to win as much as they are with their current QB situation. Vikings' fans, you are in great hands for the long-term.
1. Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders
One team that I totally whiffed on for 2024 is the Washington Commanders. I mean, my goodness. They took Jayden Daniels at pick two in the 2024 NFL Draft, and all the offseason rave about Daniels from Washington has turned out to be true thus far.
Not only is Daniels playing out of his mind for a rookie, but Dan Quinn's defense is becoming to come into shape, so don't look now, but what don't the Commanders do well? They're 5-2 and atop the NFC East, and I struggle to see why they can't win the division.
I'd go a step further and say that not only will they win the division this year, but they also have the best QB in it as well. Hats off to new Commanders' GM Adam Peters, as he hit an out-of-the-park grandslam this offseason.