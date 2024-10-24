NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 10 QBs ahead of Week 8
It's baffling to think we are already approaching the midway point of the 2024 NFL season, but Week 8 is looming and there are a number of key matchups all around the league this week that will continue to help bring the playoff picture into frame.
As we approach Week 8, who are the best quarterbacks in the NFL right now?
This isn't going to be measured simply by which quarterback has the best stats (although that will be considered), but which quarterbacks are obviously making the biggest impact on games and their teams are having success right now?
Let's put together a definitive list of the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL right now.
NFL Power Rankings: Top 10 quarterbacks entering Week 8
10. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
There are going to be a lot of people who scoff at this, but the reality is that Patrick Mahomes is not playing up to the level we've seen in the past. This is a guy who threw 50 touchdowns at one point in time. And yes, the Chiefs are still having success, but if we're being honest, they have gotten super lucky.
Teams have not taken advantage of Kansas City's offensive woes and mistakes this season. Now, if I had to pick any NFL quarterback to lead my team on a game-winning drive today, I would choose Mahomes. We know he's inevitable. But when it comes to trying to put together NFL Power Rankings for the quarterback position, putting him 10th right now is generous. He's got 6 TD passes and 8 interceptions through the Chiefs' first six games.
9. CJ Stroud, Texans
The Houston Texans had a late lead against the Green Bay Packers on the road this past week, but they couldn't finish the job. They had a late lead despite the fact that CJ Stroud only had 86 yards passing.
Although I think expectations going into this season were rather unfair, CJ Stroud has still been at least a little bit underwhelming this season. Or maybe he's just been exactly what he should be. The Texans are 5-2 so far this season and Stroud has 10 TD passes. It doesn't feel like he's out there absolutely torching defenses, but that's okay. He's got his team right where they want to be.