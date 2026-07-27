NFL Power Rankings: Ranking division winners by chances to repeat in 2026

The 2025 NFL Season brought us some shocking division finishes, and based on how much parity is present in the NFL, the 2026 season could bring several new division winners. With training camps ramping up across the league, the regular season will be here before you know it.

Finally, we're almost there! As we get closer and closer, we're going to continue taking deep dives on this coming season in anticipation of it starting and there being some insane fireworks. For this exercise, we've ranked the eight division winners from last season by how likely they are to repeat.

Let's get into that, with the No. 8 team being the least likely to repeat, and the No. 1 team being the most likely.

Ranking all eight division winners by their chance to repeat in 2026

8. Carolina Panthers (8-8 in 2025)

I don't see it with the Carolina Panthers and believe they are the least-likely team to repeat as division winners. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers having won the division with ease for years prior, and the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints both having strong arguments, the Panthers could falter and even finish in last place.

The Falcons could potentially get average play from Tua Tagovailoa, for example, and would be able to ride that pass-rush savvy defense and an incredibly talented offense to 9 or 10 wins. The Buccaneers have not had issues in recent years finishing with 9 or 10 wins and winning the NFC South, and even the Saints won four of their final five games.

It's going to be an uphill battle for Carolina in 2026.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7 in 2025)

The Pittsburgh Steelers nearly lost the AFC North title in 2025. The Baltimore Ravens almost won the division despite starting 1-5, so for the Ravens, it may simply come down to slightly better injury luck. The Cincinnati Bengals, though, could be the favorite, as they overhauled th defense this offseason and now sport the best roster in the AFC North.

Pittsburgh, though, has an aging quarterback in Aaron Rodgers and a new coaching staff not guaranteed to work out.

6. Chicago Bears (11-6 in 2025)

I am not sure another 11-win season would be enough for the Chicago Bears to win the NFC North. Back in 2024, the 15-2 Detroit Lions won the division, with the 14-3 Minnesota Vikings coming in second place. With how loaded the division is, the Bears may have to scrap together two more wins in 2026.

Both Detroit and Green Bay have solid rosters, and the Lions did win 27 regular season games across the 2023 and 2024 seasons. If it wasn't for a second-half stumble, the Lions likely would have three-peated as NFC North champions, and even with the Bears having won 11 games last year, the defense was a bottom-10 unit in the league.