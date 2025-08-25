NFL Power Rankings: Ranking double-digit win teams before the 2025 season

Let's group together all of the double-digit win teams heading into the 2025 NFL Season and power rank them right here. There were 15 teams that won at least 10 games in the 2024 NFL Season, and that does feel like a lot.

Oddly enough, only one team won nine games in 2024, so half the league had a winning record. Anyway, it might not be likely that we see the same 15 teams winning double-digit games in 2025, simply given how much parity the NFL has.

We power ranked the 15 double-digit win teams approaching the regular season. Let's get into it here.

Power ranking double-digit win teams before the regular season begins

15. Minnesota Vikings

This might only be a temporary ranking, as JJ McCarthy could be a high-end QB; we just do not know at this point, so I am going to err on the side of caution here and treat McCarthy like the unknown he is. If he has what is more of a 'normal' season for a first-year starter at the position, Minnesota could be a nine or 10-win team.

14. Seattle Seahawks

I have a hard time buying into the Seattle Seahawks for the 2025 NFL Season, as it feels like this entire operation got a bit worse, and that offensive line worries me. While I did agree with them trading Geno Smith, is Sam Darnold that much more of an upgrade?

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

A team that would be legendary if it was 2020, the Pittsburgh Steelers are again going to hover around nine or 10 wins in the 2025 NFL Season. While there are many new faces, not much is going to change, but for whatever reason, this franchise can't seem to realize that.

12. Houston Texans

A remade offensive line in the 2025 NFL Offseason could honestly 'boom or bust' this team, but on paper, they are quite talented. CJ Stroud and the offense do need to figure things out this year, and they do have a great shot in front of them to really takeover the AFC South for years to come.

11. Los Angeles Chargers

Coming in just outside the top-10, the LA Chargers didn't really get all that better this offseason. They have a good-not-great QB and questionable depth on either side of the ball. This a good team, but truly nothing more.