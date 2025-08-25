NFL Power Rankings: Ranking double-digit win teams before the 2025 season

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Not a contender, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a lot like the Houston Texans in that they've got a great chance in front of them to really take ownership of their division. Their ceiling seems a bit questionable with Baker Mayfield at QB, but this is a strong, well-run NFL team.

9. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers could win the NFC North in the 2025 NFL Season if the Detroit Lions regress enough, but I am still not sure if this team did enough and if the roster is good enough to compete with Detroit's. And heck, is Jordan Love going to take another stride? Is this the best of Love? It just feels like Green Bay is stuck in the mud, but they're obviously not in a bad spot. I am interested to see if they can truly become a contender and take a huge leap forward in the NFC North this year.

8. Los Angeles Rams

It seems like Matthew Stafford is on the right track, and if that is the case, that's a great thing for the LA Rams, as this is an elite team when he's on the field. With a plethora of young draft picks they've hit on in recent years, the Rams do have what it takes to make a deep playoff run. LA is eighth in our power rankings approaching 2025.

7. Denver Broncos

One of the most complete teams on paper in the NFL, the Denver Broncos are so close to taking back the AFC West, as it feels like their main rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, aren't really making the same caliber of roster moves that Denver has. The Broncos still have to go out there and prove itself, but they're absolutely one of the best teams in the NFL and could ascend to contender status in 2025 if Bo Nix takes a leap.

6. Kansas City Chiefs

A team with legitimate roster concerns and bad depth overall, the Kansas City Chiefs are being ranked this high simply because they just know how to close out games and perform in the playoffs, but this team really isn't special anymore, and I would not be shocked if they lost grip on the AFC West this year.