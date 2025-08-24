NFL Predictions: Most likely Super Bowl champions for the 2025 season

As we get closer to the 2025 NFL Season, let's look at the most likely teams set to compete for and win the Super Bowl.

I do believe many NFL fans would love to not see the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, or San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. It does feel like the final game of the NFL season is never fun anymore. Well, could there be some new faces playing in February?

We ranked and predicted the most likely Super Bowl champs for the 2025 NFL Season. Let's get into it here.

Most likely Super Bowl champions for the 2025 NFL Season?

4. Washington Commanders

A team getting within one game of the Super Bowl in 2024, the Washington Commanders could take a leap in 2025, and even if they are a little bit better, they could emerge as NFC champions. I do question the overall talent of this roster, but there are about 28 other teams who are in much worse shape.

3. Buffalo Bills

Arguably the best team in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills have advanced to two AFC Championship Games in the Josh Allen era, but they have lost to the Kansas City Chiefs both times. Perhaps the 2025 NFL Season could bring better fortune? Only time will tell, but this team truly has everything it takes.

2. Los Angeles Rams

The LA Rams won the Super Bowl in 2021, the year they acquired Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions. Well, this roster is good enough to win it all in 2025, as they have hit on so many picks in the NFL Draft ever since winning the big game. If Matthew Stafford stays healthy for the season, LA is going to go far and could win the title.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Whether we like it or not, the Kansas City Chiefs are probably the safest bet to win the Super Bowl this year. They have won the AFC three years in a row and have at least advanced to the conference championship game in each year of the Patrick Mahomes era. KC's depth is questionable, and them getting blown out in Super Bowl LIX was significant, but at the end of the day, they are the favorites.