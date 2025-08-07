NFL Power Rankings: Ranking double-digit win teams before the preseason

There were 15 teams in the NFL that won double-digit games in 2024. Let's power rank them as preseason approaches. it's not likely that the 15 double-digit win teams will all win at least 10 games again in 2025.

Some up and coming teams could notch at least 10 wins, and some regressions could be on the horizon as well. The bulk of the preseason is quickly approaching, and the beginning of the regular season is right on the horizon as well.

Let's power rank the 15 double-digit win teams from the 2024 NFL Season as preseason approaches.

Power ranking all double-digit win teams before the preseason

15. Seattle Seahawks

Winning 10 games but not making the playoffs last year, the Seattle Seahawks are last in our power rankings. Sam Darnold is going to regress, and the team's offensive line is still a massive weakness. There is almost no shot this team sniffs the playoffs in 2025.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

Adding Aaron Rodgers to the mix might make the Pittsburgh Steelers slightly better, but as it pertains to the rest of the AFC, it does not feel like this team made up any ground, which is troubling. Pittsburgh took rookie QB Will Howard in the 2025 NFL Draft, so we might end up seeing him at some point in 2026 since Rodgers is likely retiring after this season.

13. Minnesota Vikings

Going from a QB that threw over 30 touchdowns in 2024 to a de-facto rookie QB, the Minnesota Vikings are definitely more on the unproven side until they can prove they're still a top team. JJ McCarthy has a ton on his plate as the Minnesota Vikings' starting QB, but he is set up to succeed, so there really isn't much of an excuse.

12. Houston Texans

Regressing from 2023 into 2024, the Houston Texans remade their offensive line this offseason in hopes those changes would be enough to propel this team to the next level. Their OL is really the main thing holding this team back, so we'll rank them 12th for now.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Going 10-7 and again winning the NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the most 'good' team in the NFL for 2025. They aren't great by any means but do have another clear path to a division title and a top-4 seed in the NFC playoffs.