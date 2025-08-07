The Manning family just dropped a massive bombshell for the 2026 NFL Draft

Many have wondered if Texas QB Arch Manning would declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. Well, we might have our answer. It's no secret that Manning might end up being the best college football quarterback this upcoming season.

He's the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, and Archie Manning is obviously is grandfather. Well, with the Manning family being the most successful quarterback family of all-time, there are absolutely massive expectations for Arch Manning, who could declare for the 2026 NFL Draft next April.

If he did, there'd be a legitimate shot that he does with the first overall pick to whoever team has that selection. On Thursday, however, Archie Manning dropped a bombshell regarding what his grandson is likely doing with his career.

Archie Manning bluntly says Arch Manning will stay at Texas and not declare for the NFL Draft

Sure, many things could change between now and then, but this is a pretty point-blank statement from Manning:

Archie Manning on whether his grandson Arch Manning will declare for the 2026 NFL Draft:



“Arch isn’t going to do that. He’ll be at Texas,” he told @TexasMonthly. pic.twitter.com/INITZSWToq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 7, 2025

At the end of the day, Arch Manning is perfectly capable of making his own decisions, but with how many legendary quarterbacks he has in his inner circle, you have to wonder if the Texas QB has been directed to stay another two seasons in college before declaring for the 2027 NFL Draft, perhaps.

Just recently, we did see QBs like Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels erupt onto the NFL scene during their rookie seasons, and both passers stayed in college for quite some time. There is absolutely a clear benefit to taking a ton of snaps in college before declaring for the NFL.

This might be the path that Arch Manning takes. In the long-term it could help stabilize his NFL career, and with the NIL basically giving money away, that side of things might be about the same between college and the NFL.

Arch Manning might not be declaring for the NFL Draft anytime soon.