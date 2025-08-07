NFL Power Rankings: Ranking double-digit win teams before the preseason

10. Green Bay Packers

Another team who is quite good and not great, the Green Bay Packers have won 20 regular season games over the last two seasons and might be racing toward another 11-win season in 2025.

9. Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford's back injury is definitely concerning in my eyes. Hopefully he's on the field by Week 1, as the LA Rams are an outstanding team from top to bottom.

8. Los Angeles Chargers

Did the Los Angeles Chargers truly get that much better this offseason? The roster is good and the coaching staff is great - those two things alone will be enough for this team to win at least 10 games in 2025.

7. Denver Broncos

It's hard to not love what the Denver Broncos have going for them for the 2025 NFL Season. Where does this team have a weakness on paper? The front office did an outstanding job at filling those weaknesses this offseason, and while the Broncos are definitely in a position to contend, we can't rank them too high, as they have to go out there themselves and take that next step.

6. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs won 15 games in the 2024 NFL Season, somehow winning all of their one-score games. That isn't going to happen in 2025, so expect a regression in the win column. Kansas City should still be in a position to win the AFC West for the 10th year in a row and land a top seed in the playoffs.

5. Detroit Lions

The injuries are already piling up for the Detroit Lions, somehow. On paper, though, they are still one of the best and most well-built teams in the NFL.

4. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders could be the next NFL team that ascends into contention. Jayden Daniels is a superstar at the position and is going to erupt in 2025.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

The defending Super Bowl champions did lose some key pieces this offseason and aren't going to be quite as good in 2025 as they were in 2024. For now, we'll rank them third in the NFL among double-digit win teams.

2. Baltimore Ravens

Arguably the best roster in the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens have to get over the hump in the NFL playoffs at some point, right?

1. Buffalo Bills

With the reigning MVP and an easier schedule, this could finally be the year for the Buffalo Bills...