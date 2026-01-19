NFL Power Rankings: Ranking each team eliminated in the Divisional Round

3. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears once again made a game dramatic, but this time, they fell short to the Los Angeles Rams in overtime, and I am not trying to toot my own horn or anything, but I did see this result coming. The Bears made it close once again and were able to tie the game on yet another miraculous play from Caleb Williams.

However, closing out games in that fashion was going to come back to bite the Bears, and it did, as Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay are a bit inevitable, and the Rams were simply the better football team. The Bears do have a very bright future, but they'll have to learn how to not need these heroic-type of finishes.

It's not really a sustainable way to win, especially when the Bears have a roster that has a few holes.

2. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers were going to get beaten by the Seattle Seahawks, as there was not much of a path for this team to win in the Divisional Round. The Niners simply have to get healthy in the offseason, shore up a few positions, and should be right back on track in 2026.

This team is as well coached as any in the NFL and could win the NFC West next year, but the main storyline for this team really boiled down to injuries.

1. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills lost to the Denver Broncos in overtime, and it's another heartbreaking playoff loss. The Bills also just fired now former head coach Sean McDermott on Monday, which I was a bit shocked to see. It seems like Buffalo had enough, and I don't really blame them.

The roster is solid all around when healthy, but the Bills have to get some wide receiver and secondary help in the offseason. If that can happen, which might be a tall task for GM Brandon Beane, the Bills should be just fine.

But it is worth asking if this team will ever be able to get over the hump. Bringing in a new head coach could indeed help them do that.