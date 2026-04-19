NFL Power Rankings: Ranking each team with two first-round picks in the NFL Draft

4. New York Jets (Picks 2 and 16)

The Jets traded for Geno Smith to be their starting quarterback for 2026, and I am not sure he's much of an upgrade over Justin Fields, but here we are. Thanks to the Sauce Gardner and Quinnen William trades during the regular season last year, the Jets have five first-round picks over the next two NFL Drafts.

There is a ton of work to be done, though, and it really doesn't feel like Aaron Glenn is destined for success as an NFL head coach right now. I guess if you're optimistic about the Jets, you think Smith returns to his Seattle Seahawks days, and the defense is at least only slightly below-average.

3. New York Giants (Picks 5 and 10)

The New York Giants got the 10th overall pick from the Cincinnati Bengals in the massive Dexter Lawrence trade. It is a bit of an overpay for the Bengals, but the process was largely solid. The Giants clearly knew that Lawrence didn't want to be with the team anymore, so getting a top-10 NFL Draft pick for a player turning 29 later this year is awesome.

And if head coach John Harbaugh does have the final roster say, Giants fans should be a lot more at ease, as General Manager Joe Schoen has largely been a disaster in the NFL Draft. Still sporting great pass-rushers and having the franchise quarterback in place, the Giants are in a solid spot.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (Picks 9 and 29)

The Kansas City Chiefs traded Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for the 29th overall pick, among more capital. But just think about it, the Chiefs might be able to draft someone as good as McDuffie with that pick!

Kansas City's front office has been a disaster in the NFL Draft in recent years, and having two first-round picks may only make it more likely that GM Brett Veach messes it up again. With an average roster and a quarterback that might not be 100 percent ready for Week 1, the Chiefs do have an uphill battle, but they're still the Chiefs and are clearly a tier above the other teams below them.

1. Dallas Cowboys (Picks 12 and 20)

The Dallas Cowboys sport one of the best offenses in the NFL and a defense that has improved a good bit already. With picks 12 and 20, Dallas could do a ton of different things in the NFL Draft, including trading up for a difference-maker and a true bluechip talent.

The Cowboys weren't that far off from being a playoff team last year and could easily win double-digit games as long as their defense is just average in 2026. Dallas is clearly the best team in the league with two first-round picks.