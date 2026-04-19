Seahawks leave no doubt of a Super Bowl repeat in latest NFL Mock Draft

The Seattle Seahawks are equipped to win the Super Bowl again with the right NFL Draft class. General Manager John Schneider has had himself quite the past few seasons. Not only has he hit on a ton of players, but he's made a series of awesome moves in free agency as well.

It's not going to be a shock if the Seahawks are again a top team in the NFL, especially with head coach Mike Macdonald leading the way. Given how hard it is to get into a Super Bowl window in the first place, you can expect the Seahawks to keep the foot on the gas.

And even with limited NFL Draft capital, the Seahawks manage to again position themselves as Super Bowl favorites in this mock draft.

Seattle Seahawks again become Super Bowl favorites in latest NFL Mock Draft

32. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Just turning 21 in February, not only is Colton Hood a first-round prospect, but he's got youth on his side. With the Seahawks not re-signing Riq Woolen, there is a vacancy in the secondary, and while it may seem a bit odd to add to an already-elite unit, that's also kind of the point.

Seattle won the Super Bowl primarily due to their explosive defense that didn't have a clear weakness anywhere during the season. The best front offices in the NFL are able to ensure the strengths of a roster remain as such.

64. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

With Kenneth Walker III signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Seahawks do have a need in the backfield. Jadarian Price is a pure runner and is going to be an immediate contributor in Seattle. Walker, while not a great player, was of the 'pure runner' variety, so his absence will be felt unless the Seahawks ensure that doesn't happen.

96. Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

A tackle who could kick inside to guard, Drew Shelton may eventually replace guard Anthony Bradford along the offensive line. Bradford is the weak link on that unit, and it's a bit odd that the front office didn't make a notable move at the position.

Perhaps they are saving a guard addition for the draft, and if that's the case, it would make sense for the sake of finding a long-term option.

188. Caden Curry, EDGE, Ohio State

A late-round prospect but a productive pass-rusher for Ohio State in 2025, Caden Curry is the Seahawks final pick. With Boye Mafe departing for the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency, Seattle again directly addressing a need is not a bad idea.