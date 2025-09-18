NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every 0-2 team approaching Week 3

5. Miami Dolphins

If nothing else, the Miami Dolphins do have the offensive firepower to be an interesting team, but the defense and coaching overall is subpar, and there could be a scenario coming up where the Dolphins make some bold changes and sell heavy at the NFL trade deadline. They do have a ton of talented players and should look to trade a few of them to build for the future.

4. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have looked bad thus far, but I am giving them the benefit of the doubt to an extent. Chicago does have a talented roster and the coveted head coach of the 2025 cycle in Ben Johnson. There is surely a chance that Chicago can hit some type of stride in the middle of the season and make things interesting at the bottom of the NFC playoff picture.

3. New York Giants

How about the New York Giants? They lost a heartbreaker in Week 2, but Russell Wilson legitimately had one of the best games of his NFL career until that overtime interception. The Giants do have a fierce defensive line, but having the toughest schedule in the NFL is going to make things very hard.

It would be a shock to see this team end up with anything more than four or five wins at most in 2025. Rookie QB Jaxson Dart could soon se some action if Russell Wilson can't lead this team to victory.

3. Houston Texans

Is it time to panic with the Houston Texans? The team's offensive line is arguably the worst in the NFL, and CJ Stroud hasn't looked good since 2023. It's been a rough stretch for this franchise, and you get the sense that there really isn't much they can do if their issues are mostly personnel-related.

If it's any consolation, they are the second-best winless team in the NFL...

1. Kansas City Chiefs

I do believe the Kansas City Chiefs could be in a heap of trouble, but I also might be underestimating Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. Only time will tell here, but the Chiefs lost two games all of last year and are now 0-2 for the first time in the Mahomes' era. Furthermore, this team was winning most of their games by razor-thin margins in 2024.

It seems like some of those margins have disappeared.